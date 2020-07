Darla Thorell, a 2020 graduate of Loomis High School, recently visited KRVN in Lexington to learn more about radio and agriculture communications.

In the fall, Thorell plans to attend Southeast Community College in Beatrice to study diversified agriculture. Thorell grew up on her family’s farm near Loomis.

Tyler Cavalli, KRVN-AM program director, visited with Thorell, who is considering going into ag communications.

