AUDIO: Marshall Land Brokers And Auctioneers Recognized As One Of The Top Land Brokerage In The US

Marshall Land Brokers and Auctioneers of Nebraska were recently recognized nationally as one of the top land brokers and auction houses in the country.

The national publication, “The Land Report”, recognized Marshall Land Brokers and Auctioneers, which specializes in marketing agricultural, recreational and rural real estate. The company holds the distinction of having handled the marketing and sales of more than 1,000 farms and ranches.

In an exclusive interview with the Rural Radio Network, owner Miles Marshall discusses what it takes for a family land company to reach this level of national recognition.

At the top of his list, Miles says it takes a dedicated team of associates.

“Our team of associates include, Luke Huddleston, Jeff Marshall, Jan Hinrichsen and my dad, Robin Marshall,” said Marshall. “All of these individuals have specific knowledge and talents that lend to marketing family farms and ranches.”

Listen to the full interview with Marshall here: