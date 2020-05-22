(AUDIO) Master’s Hand in Tekamah receives National Attention

Master’s Hand in Tekamah is one of two small businesses in the State to receive National Attention as they were nominated by the Nebraska Retail Federation for the Small Business Spotlight Initiative. Owner Susie Robison says they’re getting exposure online and on TV.

Master’s Hand will be highlighted at noon and 9:00 p.m. on QVC on Wednesday, and will be on HSN at 1:00 and 10:00 p.m. that day as well.

They will also be featured in a Small Business Spotlight show the next three Saturdays on QVC3.

Their website is mastershandcandles.com.

Robison feels their dedication to their customers is why they earned the recognition.

Master’s Hand was one of only 20 small businesses selected nationwide.

Robison shares some history of the Candle Company and Gift Shop.

Robison says they also added a Chocolate Factory and an eatery.

Robison adds this is a big deal, especially given the times.

Master’s Hand is located on the south end of Highway 75 just outside city limits.

Click here to listen to Interview with Robison