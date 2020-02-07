(AUDIO) Minden Girls Earn Victory in Cozad

The Minden Whippets came into Friday’s matchup in Cozad, leading often and holding off the Lady Haymakers for a 45-35 victory on the road. Click here to listen to the podcast.

Cozad got started early, pushing for a fast pace off of a baseline drive from McKenzie Lee (13 points), but never saw the lead again in the contest after the opening moments. After starting slow, Minden found their offensive rhythm with cuts inside from Sloane Beck and Jensen Rowse. Sarah Hulquist added five points in the quarter to extend the Whippet lead 12-6 at the end of the first.

The Lady Haymakers found new offensive life in the 2nd quarter, adding 10 points. Megan Burkholder gave trouble to the Minden defense, adding 5 points attacking the basket from the post.

Minden responded with a 15 point quarter to close out the half, with passes inside from backdoor cuts from Hannah Merrill (4 points) and Jensen Rowse hitting her shot back-to-back beyond the arc to close out the half.

Cozad responded with a stout 13 point 3rd quarter while holding Minden to 8 points, but failed to keep the momentum going into the final stanza.

The Whippets, led by Hultquist and Rowse (10 points respectively), bleeded 4 minutes and 10 seconds away in two possessions, and Cozad never came back from the deficit. After applying a full court press to find turnovers, Cozad allowed Payton Weeber to connect on two wide open looks in the final minutes that sealed the Minden victory.

Minden improves to 8-11 on the year, and had contributions from Abby Rehtus (2 points), Keitan Bienhoff (4), Sloane Beck (4), Merrill (4), Weeder (8), Hultquist (10), Rowse (10), and Laney Thatcher (3). Minden will travel on the road tomorrow to face Gothenberg.

The Lady Haymakers fall to 4-15 on the year. They saw contributions from McKenzie Lee (13 points), Burkholder (11), freshman Megan Dyer (5), Biz Tvardy (4), and Abigail Nelsen (2). Cozad will face North Platte at home on Tuesday.