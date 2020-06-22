(AUDIO) NE high school rodeo athletes punch their tickets to nationals

High school rodeo competitors left it all in the arena this weekend at the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo.
Traditionally held in Hastings, the rodeo transitioned to Burwell in light of coronavirus concerns. The top 30 placeholders in each event qualified for the state competition, and the top four punched their ticket to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
The event included two rounds of rodeo action before the short go on Saturday, June 20th. Each performance featured a themed grand entry highlighting each high school class. Themes ranged from patriotic to throwback.
Junior high rodeo competitors who qualified for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo were recognized at the performance on Saturday because of the cancellation of their national competition.
“I’m really grateful we were able to have our last spring high school rodeo and that Burwell picked up state finals,” said Sage Miller, the 2020 saddle bronc riding champion.
Rebel Sjeklocha caught up with a few of this year’s state champions. Meet them here:
2020 Nebraska High School Rodeo State Champions
- Bareback Riding – Gauge McBride
- Barrel Racing – Elle Ravenscroft
- Boys Cutting – Hayden Jennings
- Breakaway – Tehya From
- Bull Riding – Gauge McBride
- Girls Cutting – Faith Storer
- Goat Tying – Emma Ohm
- Pole Bending – Madison Mills
- Saddle Broncs – Sage Miller
- Steer Wrestling – Rhett Witt
- Team Roping – Chance Symons & Tanner Whetham
- Tie Down Roping – Grant Lindsley
- Reined Cow Horse – Tatum Olson
- Light Rifle Shooting – Andrea Meyer
- Trap Shooting – Thayne Kimbrough
- 2020 Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen – Ashton Werth
*Photos courtesy of Jill Saults, Linda Teahon, and competitors*