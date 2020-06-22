(AUDIO) Neb. teacher receives 2020 Home Baking Association educator award

A Nebraska teacher was named the winner of the 2020 Home Baking Associations Educator Award.

Marla Prusa, a Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) teacher at Howells-Dodge Consolidated, received the award that seeks submissions from teachers, community leaders and youth leader organizations who create baking lessons, community service programs or skill training lesson plans.

Prusa submitted “Pastry Pizzaz,” a project designed to help students bake pies and make pastries through activities and lab projects.

“Our final project was a service project, and we baked pies for our community’s American Legion turkey supper,” said Prusa.

At the turkey supper, more than 700 meals were served.

Prusa also won the award in 2011. She submitted her project “Cookie Capers” that aimed to teach students about the basics of baking cookies. She said the cookies were delivered to elderly people in the community.

Listen to Marla’s interview here.

For 39 years, Prusa has taught FCS at Howells-Dodge. She said she enjoys creating and completing projects with her students that help their communities.

“(The students) are very creative, and so many times they come up with such wonderful ideas and great ways to do things,” she said. “I really like to just watch and see what they come up with.”

As the recipient of the award, Prusa will receive a $1,000 cash prize and an all-expense paid trip for two to the association’s annual meeting.