(AUDIO) Nebraska breakaway roping talent to compete professionally at Buffalo Bill Rodeo

Accomplished cowgirls have been able to barrel race professionally for decades. Now, they have the chance to compete at the professional level with a rope in their hands.

North Platte, Nebraska, cowgirl Bailey Brown will be capitalizing on this new opportunity in front of her hometown crowd this week at the 2020 Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

The 2015-2016 Nebraska High School Rodeo Breakaway Roping Champion and college rodeo athlete is excited to compete at the rodeo she grew up watching her dad, Ray Brown, compete in.

“I honestly don’t remember the first time I went to the [Buffalo Bill] rodeo,” Bailey said. “It’s just always been a rodeo we have gone to.”

She says her mental game and approach this week is the same as any other rodeo.

Brown is excited about the opportunities that breakaway roping at the professional level presents. As for her goals, Brown has set the bar high. She would like to add a few trophy saddles to her collection including those of the Nebraska State Rodeo Association and the Mid-States Rodeo Association.

Looking forward, though, her sights are set on the bright lights of Las Vegas.

“With breakaway gaining the popularity that it has been, I can only hope to be able to compete someday at the National Finals Rodeo,” she said.