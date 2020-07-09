(AUDIO) Nebraska Extension Offers Tips for Preparing Corn-on-the-Cob.

Click here for the full interview.

It’s that time of year to begin enjoying corn-on-the-cob. Now, how to prepare the “best” corn-on-the-cob. There are numerous ways to prepare corn-on-the-cob and successfully turn this Nebraska vegetable into a staple on your table.

Food Nutrition and Health Extension Educator Brenda Aufdenkamp says, “When you go to the super market and you’re looking at the corn there, you really want to make sure the corn has a husk on it because that’s going to allow you to take it home and keep for a day or two to preserve it.”

When purchasing corn you want plenty of visible silk. (The hair like structures.) Be sure to store corn with husk on tightly secured in plastic wrap or plastic bag in the refrigerator until ready to cook. Cook and consume corn-on-the-cob within 4 days for best results.

Here are tips on how to clean and different ways to cook corn-on-the-cob:

Cleaning : You can choose to cut the open end of the ear of corn off to remove any dryness or unwanted critters. But the cooking method will can determine if you shuck and remove the silk. Or if you will be cooking your corn-on-the-cob with the husks on which will help retain moisture and flavor. It is not necessary to wash your corn-on-the-cob but you are welcome to rinse the ear under cool, running water.

Microwave : Place shuck or un-shucked corn on a microwave-safe dish. Cook 4 minutes, add more time if needed until kernels are tender. Cook corn for 5 minutes before removing the husk and silk.

Boiled in Water : Fill large pot with enough water to cover the ears of corn you will be boiling. Bring to a boil, before placing your shucked corn in the pot of water. Cover pot and reduce to medium. Cook corn until the kernels are tender, 6 to 8 minutes.

Multi-Cooker : Shuck the corn. Place at least 1 cup of water in the multi-cooker with the trivet on top of water. Place the corn in the pot, corn can be stacked. Cook on high pressure for 2 minutes with a quick-release. Carefully remove the lid once pressure as reduced and serve immediately.

Oven-Roasted : Preheat oven to 375°F. Shuck corn and place each ear in aluminum foil. Place butter in the center, sprinkle with salt and pepper to your liking. Tightly wrap and roast directly on oven rack. Cook until kernels are tender, about 30 minutes. Allow corn to cool for 5 minutes before opening.

Grilling : Preheat grill to high heat (400° to 450°F). Shuck corn, if preferred you can leave one or two inner layers of shuck on to grill. Brush will olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste. Be sure to pull husk back up around the entire ear. Grill covered for 8 to 12 minutes, turning corn every 2 to 3 minutes to char each side.

According to the USDA, Americans should consume half of their plate with vegetables and fruits each day. Corn-on-the-cob can help you and your family maintain your consumption of vegetables each day.

For more details on preparing corn-on-the-cob; go to www.food.unl.edu