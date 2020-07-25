(AUDIO) Norfolk native Garcia helps build new STEM facility – where she’ll study this fall

KEARNEY – Velerianna Garcia will have major bragging rights when students return to the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus this fall.

Not only will she be studying inside UNK’s newest building, but she can also point to the state-of-the-art facility and tell people, “I worked on that project.”

The UNK senior has spent the past 14 months interning with Lincoln-based Hausmann Construction, the general contractor in charge of the Discovery Hall project.

“It’s a pretty cool building to be my first, and it’s really exciting that I get to take classes in it,” said Garcia, a construction management major from Norfolk.

Garcia says her role in helping build the new STEM facility continually expanded throughout the course of the project.

Located on UNK’s west campus, Discovery Hall is a 90,000-square-foot building that will house more than a dozen academic programs, creating a cross-disciplinary environment that promotes collaboration and innovation among the faculty, students and staff who share the space. The three-story structure features a mix of modern and industrial design, along with cutting-edge equipment used in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.

The 23-year-old has been hands-on with the UNK project throughout her paid internship, tackling a variety of responsibilities at the construction site. She’s installed windows in the summer heat, processed submittals and written dozens of requests for information while coordinating with the architect and subcontractors.

Garcia says she has learned a lot from her internship.

Garcia says her father studied Civil Engineering, and she used to watch him draw up a lot of plans. She took an Intro to Construction Management Class with the idea of minoring in Construction Management.

On the third floor, which Garcia calls “her baby,” she was the point person tasked with ensuring the final punch-list items were completed on time.

“I like the problem-solving,” Garcia said. “I like seeing the processes and watching things come together. You’re a part of something bigger.”

Marc Fredericks, a project superintendent with Hausmann Construction, was impressed with Garcia’s knack for building relationships and communicating with others.

“She’s not afraid to talk to people,” said Fredericks, who graduated from UNK’s construction management program in 2009.

And that’s a big benefit in this industry.

“In construction, everybody thinks you need 30 years of experience and you need to understand every aspect of it. But we’re all kind of learning as we go, because construction is changing so much,” Fredericks said.

Garcia, who worked for UNK Dining Services for almost three years, didn’t have any construction experience before connecting with Hausmann at a UNK career fair. The past 14 months have been invaluable for her.

“They gave me an opportunity to grow in my position, and I feel like I’ve taken advantage of it as best I can,” she said.

UNK’s construction management program requires each student to complete at least one internship before graduation, giving them an opportunity to gain industry knowledge and explore different career paths. Many of these internships lead to full-time job offers.

The program boasts a 100% job placement rate, which doesn’t come as a surprise to Fredericks.

“UNK is putting out really good graduates,” he said. “They’re ready to tackle anything and get after it.”

Garcia tells the Rural Radio Network about the path that led her to UNK.

With her work at Discovery Hall wrapped up, Garcia transitioned to a project in Grand Island, where Hausmann is finishing a renovation of Memorial Stadium. In mid-August, she’ll be back in Kearney to assist with the Goldenrod senior living facility project.

Garcia plans to continue her internship during the 2020-21 academic year and hopes to transition to a full-time position with Hausmann when she graduates next May. The Lincoln company is also exploring that option.

“I think she’d be a good fit,” Fredericks said.

