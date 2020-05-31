class="post-template-default single single-post postid-464618 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Peaceful protest in Kearney | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Peaceful protest in Kearney

BY Tyler Cavalli | May 31, 2020
RRN/Makayla Lieb holds a 'Black Lives Matter' sign as part of protests held in Kearney.

KEARNEY – For the second day in a row, people lined the streets in Kearney, protesting the killing of George Floyd.

RRN/Protesters stood on the corner of Hwy 30 and Central Ave. in Kearney.

Roughly 20 protestors lined Highway 30 and Central Avenue in Kearney on Sunday in what seemed like another day of peaceful protests. Protestors also stood on the corner of Hwy 30 and 2nd Ave. on Saturday.

RRN/Chris Boid holds a sign with a list of people who have been killed by police brutality.

Chris Boid and Makayla Lieb spoke about the reason why they’re protesting and what the general feeling has been among the protestors in Kearney. Listen to their full interviews below.

