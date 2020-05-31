(Audio) Peaceful protest in Kearney

KEARNEY – For the second day in a row, people lined the streets in Kearney, protesting the killing of George Floyd.

Roughly 20 protestors lined Highway 30 and Central Avenue in Kearney on Sunday in what seemed like another day of peaceful protests. Protestors also stood on the corner of Hwy 30 and 2nd Ave. on Saturday.

Chris Boid and Makayla Lieb spoke about the reason why they’re protesting and what the general feeling has been among the protestors in Kearney. Listen to their full interviews below.