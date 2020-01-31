(AUDIO) Prizes up for grabs in LiveWell February-Fit Challenge

LINCOLN, Neb. (January 21, 2020) — The Nebraska Sports Council and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association are providing some motivation for Nebraskans to get moving this February with a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card. To participate, join the LiveWell Challenge and accumulate at least 30 miles during the month of February to earn your February Badge and be entered into the drawing for your chance to win the $250 Visa gift card sponsored by the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association, or one of ten $25 Nebraska Sports Council gift certificates.

There is no cost to participate in this February-Fit Challenge. Simply enroll, or if already enrolled—log in, at LiveWellChallenge.com. Complete and record at least 30 miles of activity February 1-29, earning the February badge in the process and becoming automatically entered into the drawing. Look for drawing results on the LiveWell Challenge Facebook Page on or after March 4.

The LiveWell Challenge is a free activity-tracking website that promotes physical activity using Nebraska trails, parks, waterways, events and people. Participants complete and record miles walking, running, biking, paddling or exercising, earning virtual badges in the process, and inspiring others using the website’s unique social interaction platform, which connects directly with Facebook and Twitter.

The LiveWell Challenge, powered by LiveWellNebraska.com, is conducted by the Nebraska Sports Council a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization whose mission is to promote healthy and active lifestyle choices.