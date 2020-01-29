(AUDIO) Quinn appears in court on sex trafficking and other charges

Furnas County Attorney Morgan Farquhar requests that Willam Quinn be held without bond to County Judge Tim Hoeft.

An Oxford man made his first appearance in Furnas County Court Wednesday morning on charges of Child Sex Trafficking and 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. Fifty-five-year-old William “Billy” Quinn also faces counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault, Debauching a Minor and Felony Child Abuse. Information on the nature of the case filed by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office has been sealed by the Court to protect personal information.

Furnas County Judge Tim Hoeft ordered that Quinn continued to be held without bond due to the severity of the crimes alleged. Judge Hoeft told Quinn he could review his bond at his next hearing when he appears with counsel. Quinn indicated he will obtain his own counsel and his next hearing was set for February 7, 2020 at 9:00am in Furnas County Court.

Furnas County District Judge David Urbom has approved a motion to appoint the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office to serve as Special Deputy County Attorneys to assist in the prosecution of the case.