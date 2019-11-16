(Audio) Special Edition of “Chat with the Chancellor” – November 16, 2019

Last week, the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus celebrated the anniversary of the passing of the Higher Education Act of 1965 and National First Generation Student Day with a number of events across campus.

In this special edition, we hear the personal stories from first generation Faculty and Staff at UNK, as well as some other NU administrators, about their background, how they overcame obstacles to be the first in their family to obtain a college degree, what their position is now, and more!