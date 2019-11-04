class="post-template-default single single-post postid-418446 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Special Edition of “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-system priority candidate, VADM Walter “Ted” Carter | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Special Edition of “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-system priority candidate, VADM Walter “Ted” Carter

BY Brandon Benitz/UNK News | November 4, 2019
Home News Podcasts
(Audio) Special Edition of “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-system priority candidate, VADM Walter “Ted” Carter
Walter “Ted” Carter, the priority candidate to serve as the University of Nebraska’s eighth president

Brandon Benitz chats with Walter “Ted” Carter, the priority candidate to serve as the University of Nebraska’s eighth president, about what is it about the NU-system President’s position that brings him to the office; his thoughts on leadership; what his first 100 days in office look like and his vision for the future of the NU system.

Carter, immediate past superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, was appointed as the priority presidential candidate by a unanimous vote of the Board of Regents. He was also unanimously supported by a 23-member Presidential Search Advisory Committee representing faculty, staff, students, administration, business, agriculture and the community.

Carter’s appointment is subject to a 30-day public vetting period that includes open forums on each NU campus and across the state. At the conclusion of the 30 days, if the Board deems appropriate, it may vote to name Carter the university’s president-elect.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments