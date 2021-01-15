(AUDIO) Two Nature Creations Kids Activity Events, one to be held today!

Valentine, Nebraska –Niobrara National Scenic River invites kids of all ages to the Nature Creations Virtual Activity Event, being held Friday, January 15, 2021 and again on Friday, February 19, 2021 on the Niobrara National Scenic River Facebook page. Nature Creations brings the unique qualities of the Niobrara National Scenic River into your own living room. These free, virtually-led activities bring winter on the Niobrara River to life with simple, easy-to-do activities using household materials in new interactive ways.

Each month a video of a ranger leading the activities with easy-to-follow instructions and more information to dig deeper into the theme, will be released. These programs will be LIVE premiers on our Facebook Page starting at 4:00 p.m. CST, January 15, 2021. Our Facebook page can be located by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/NiobraraNSR/.

Packets of activity instructions and templates for craft and activity pieces can be picked up at the Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, leading up to and following the event, or found on our website at: https://www.nps.gov/niob/index.htm

Monthly Videos and Activities Include:

Friday, January 15, Nature Creations: Mammoth Sized Event!

Discover the large mammals that roamed the Niobrara River Valley in the Cenozoic Era! You will need one milk jug per kid for this activity and might want help from an adult for this craft.

Friday, February 19, Nature Creations: Waterfalls of Flowing Candy

Time to start chasing waterfalls! With over 200 different waterfalls on the Niobrara River, kids can use candy or other household items to learn about how waterfalls work and why we have them on the Niobrara.

Niobrara National Scenic River has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2021. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (@NiobraraNSR), Instagram (@NiobraraRiverNPS) and Facebook (Niobrara National Scenic River).

