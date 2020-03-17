(AUDIO) Two Rivers Public Health Department Encourages Public to Be Prepared Now for Covid-19.

Holdrege, NE – Two Rivers Public Health Department is asking the public to be prepared for a surge of positive coronavirus cases in their seven-county district. Currently there are no positive cases in the district but Health Director Jeremy Eschliman says being prepared now will protect the most vulnerable populations.

Two Rivers believes that canceling large gatherings, or closing a school or day care, could help control the spread of the virus.

There are other ways the health department encourages to help control the spread of Covid-19 among the recommendations to closings and postponements of events.

“The biggest thing we have been telling the general public…washing hands, first and foremost. A lot of disease is spread by improper hand washing.” says Eschliman. He also recommends washing hands as soon as you show up to work, or right when you get home. Another tip for the public to remember is to not touch your face. The coronavirus is easily transmitted by touching the nose, mouth, etc.

Those traveling in and out of the country are also risk factors when visiting

areas exposed to the virus, according to Two Rivers. Eshliman says, “If you have traveled outside the area or coming back from a country we know is high risk… and even within the United States, it would be appropriate for you to stay home for a 14 day period.”

For now, Two Rivers Public Health Department strongly recommend taking these actions:

• Make sure your emergency contact lists are up to date.

• Continue to follow information and advice from Two Rivers Public Health Department.

• Encourage staff and children to stay at home if sick.

• Ensure supplies are on hand to upgrade cleaning and disinfecting measures. Note that supply shortages

are possible and anticipated in the event of a large-scale outbreak.

• For parents, plan for what you would do with your children if school were to be closed for a week or

longer.

• For daycares, have discussions with parents now about what to expect if the daycare must be closed for a

week or longer. Families must begin planning now for backup childcare arrangements

To stay up to date with any changes in the district area or if positive cases are found, information will be posted on the Two Rivers website and social media.

Two Rivers Public Health Department covers Buffalo, Dawson, Frankin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps counties.