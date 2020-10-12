(AUDIO) Two rural fires contained near Lexington Sunday

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-490715 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Dave Schroeder | October 12, 2020
RRN/ A large hay bale fire occurred Sunday evening October 11, 2020 on the northern edge of Lexington. (Photo by Paul Pack/ KRVN Radio)

 

Firefighters from Lexington, Cozad & Overton battled a large hay bale fire on the northern edge of Lexington Sunday evening. Lexington Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein says they were paged around 7:00pm to an area where Shotkoski Hay Co. stores and processes hay bales. He said it started with one bale catching fire from an unknown reason. An operator there moved it off to the side but, then “about that time the wind kicked up really, really bad” and other bales caught fire. The original bale was moved further away but, embers apparently still touched off a fire to another stack of an estimated 100 bales.

 

Holbein commended help from farmers including one with a tractor and disc in the field. Shotkoski’s with 4 or 5 loaders moving bales, Country Partners Cooperative with water tankers and Dawson County Fairgrounds with their water truck from the race track. He said he received a lot of calls offering resources that he couldn’t answer.

When firefighters returned to the fire hall around 11:30pm, Holbein said there were a lot of sandwiches, food and water on counter.

 

Courtesy/ Lexington Volunteer Fire Department responded to a corn field fire northeast of Lexington Sunday afternoon October 11, 2020. (Photo by Barb Batie)

Lexington firefighters were also called to the Don and Barb Batie farm northeast of Lexington Sunday afternoon. Quick action with a field disc helped contain the fire to about an acre of corn. The cause is suspected from an electrical short to the nearby stock well to a pasture.

