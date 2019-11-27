(Audio) Upper Big Blue NRD Hosting Project GROW Winter Workshop

YORK- The Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District is hosting the event Project GROW Winter Workshop. The target audience is the general public and anyone involved in the agriculture industry. This is a free educational event to promote soil health activities in the district. The event will take place on Tuesday, December 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center in York.

Expert speakers will present relevant and interesting information on the topic of soil health and the ag industry in Nebraska. For those in Phase II & III management areas in the district, this event also counts for their operator certification, which must be renewed every four years. For full details and to register visit here.

Water Conservationist Dan Leininger chatted with Evan Jones of the Rural Radio Network about the event, and you can listen to their conversation here.