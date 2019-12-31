AUDIO/VIDEO: Nelson signs off with final broadcast

Longtime broadcaster and market anchor Dewey Nelson has retired after 35 years with the Nebraska Rural Radio Association (NRRA).

Nelson began his career with the NRRA in 1984 at the Scottsbluff studios (KNEB), then transferred to Lexington (KRVN) in 1989.

He hosted the morning show on KRVN for 24 years, then shifted his focus solely to the commodity markets over the past serval years.

“Over the years, we’ve done a lot of market reports on the Rural Radio Network,” Dewey said. “To the tune of 100,000 market reports and 13,000 interviews with brokers”

“Thanks to all the listeners, for all these years, it has been a wonderful 49-year career for me in radio.”

VIDEO: Learn more about how Dewey got into radio

Nelson says he will be working on the “honey-do” lists, chopping wood and completing miscellaneous tasks in his retirement.

Rural Radio Network Farm Broadcaster Clay Patton will assume the market anchor responsibilities beginning January 1, 2020.