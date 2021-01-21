(AUDIO) Wilson Public Library Announces 2021 One Book One Cozad Selection

Join the Wilson Public Library in Cozad for a book discussion on Wednesday, February 10, at 5:00pm on the 2021 One Book One Cozad selection One False Move by Alex Kava. The Library is located at 910 Meridian Avenue.

After choosing books that take place in rural Nebraska and set against backdrops of Westward Expansion, World War II, space, farming, and pandemics, this year’s One Book One Cozad fiction selection is a quick-read murder-thriller loosely based on an actual bank robbery in Norfolk, Nebraska in 2002. Even the character of Charlie Starks is a nod to the infamous killer, Charlie Starkweather, who went on a murder spree across Nebraska in 1957-1958.

Nebraska author Alex Kava is best known for her Maggie O’Dell mystery-thriller series. One False Move is a stand-alone title published in 2004. An international best seller, it was the One Book One Nebraska selection in 2006. Kava, who splits time living in Omaha and Florida, grew up near Silver Creek, NE. She has won the Mari Sandoz Award and the 2016 Nebraska Book Award.

A special set of books will be set aside near the library’s circulation desk for all of 2021 for those wishing to check out the book. The title is also available as a downloadable e-book or audiobook on Overdrive under Wilson Public Library at nebraska.overdrive.com. Additionally, a special tab at wilsonpubliclibrary.org will have information regarding up-coming events. Wilson Public Library is encouraging all local book clubs to thoughtfully consider adding One False Move to their selection lists for 2021.