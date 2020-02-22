(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NCTA Interim Dean, Dr. Kelly Bruns – February 22, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by Dr. Kelly Bruns, the interim Dean of the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

This week, Dean Bruns chats about the accreditation process that the NCTA is currently undergoing – that process overall, the team, the work that goes into it, and why it’s so important; the various Student groups at NCTA that gain crucial experience by attending events around the country; the latest update on the search process to find the next Dean at NCTA; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.