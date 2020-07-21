(AUDIO)Record number of new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Nebraska





In the past four days, Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) has been notified of fifteen persons from SWNPHD’s health district that have tested positive for COVID-19.

New cases include the following:

One Chase County resident – a female in her 40’s, related to direct contact with another confirmed case of COVID-19.

Two Furnas County residents – a female in her 60’s related to community spread, and a male in his 40’s which is still under investigation.

Two Keith County residents – two females in their 30’s, both related to direct contact.

Eight Perkins County residents – a female in her 30’s related to community spread, and seven others related to direct contact: a female in her 20’s, a female in her 70’s, two females in their 90’s, a male in his teens, a male in his 20’s, and a male in his 90’s.

Two Red Willow County residents – a male in his 30’s related to community spread, and a male in his 20’s related to direct contact.

These cases bring the total to 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Twenty-five of the cases have recovered, and there has been one death. Twenty-two cases have been reported since July 12th. Some of these cases were reported in previous news releases.

Contact tracing for these cases was completed with assistance from Red Willow County Health Department. “Without the assistance of our sister county health department, we would not have been able to contact all persons related to these cases within 24 hours of lab result notification,” states Myra Stoney, Health Director of SWNPHD.

Individuals who had direct contact with the positive cases were notified of their exposure and given instructions to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure. Direct contact means they were within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more. Anyone who had brief or minimal contact is at low risk and is not required to quarantine and is encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms.

The Community Risk Dial for the week of July 20th is yellow. Residents of southwest Nebraska should use caution when at gatherings or in public, including avoiding high-touch surfaces and wearing a mask. Choose outdoor activities when possible and avoid close contact in enclosed spaces. Those who are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19 should stay home.

For more information on COVID-19 in southwest Nebraska, visit www.swhealth.ne.gov. You can also follow SWNPHD on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. SWNPHD serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins, and Red Willow counties. SWNPHD is located at 404 West 10th St (1 block north of Arby’s) in McCook.