Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary will close the center and all trails starting Tuesday, March 17

Gibbon, NE (March 16, 2020) – In order to protect the health and well-being of the staff, volunteers and visitors and to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Audubon is closing the Rowe Sanctuary visitors’ center until March 31. To protect cranes and their roosts, the trails and outdoor areas will also be closed.

Audubon will continue to monitor the situation with direction from CDC and local health officials.

Currently, there are no reports of anyone with COVID-19 visiting Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary.

For those who are no longer able to see the cranes in person, Center Director Bill Taddicken recommends another viewing option.

“Our live crane camera through Explore.org is a great alternative for people who want to experience the migration,” said Taddicken. “People can now see the cranes from anywhere in the world.” View the live crane camera at explore.org/livecams/national-audubon-society/crane-camera.

Further updates about the coronavirus will be posted online at rowe.audubon.org/coronavirus and on Rowe Sanctuary’s social media.