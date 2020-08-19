Lincoln – August is child support awareness month in Nebraska and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is committed to encouraging responsible parenting, family self-sufficiency, and child well-being. In Nebraska over 100,000 families rely on the child support program administered by DHHS.

For many families the child support program assures that assistance in obtaining support is available to children, through locating parents, establishing paternity, establishing and modifying support obligations, and monitoring and enforcing those obligations.

DHHS Administrator Cindy Wiesen works closely with the child support program and has seen firsthand how the program benefits Nebraskans, “for many families who depend on Nebraska’s child support system the assistance they receive is vital for providing for their children. Support through the program is critical in helping make families self-sufficient.”

DHHS has eight offices located across the state for families to seek more information about participating in the child support program. Families can also visit the DHHS website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/CSE to find more information about the child support program and how to apply. Program staff is ready to help ensure families have the financial and medical support they need to foster responsible behavior towards children and to emphasize that children need both parents involved in their lives.