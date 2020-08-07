The month of August is National Immunization Awareness month. Two Rivers Public Health Department wants to remind individuals of the importance of receiving vaccines to keep yourself and those around you safe and healthy.

“We do want to be sure that everyone is following the vaccine schedule that is recommended by the CDC and by your doctor,” said Katie Mulligan, the emergency response coordinator for Two Rivers. “But, to be ready for school, there are kindergarten shots that do need to be administered before your child starts school.”

For those who are older, Two Rivers recommends shingles and pneumococcal shots, as we enter the flu season.

Mulligan also encourages everyone to receive their influenza vaccine this year, explaining that it is especially important important in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having the influenza vaccine is going to help at least drop your expectations of getting influenza and improve your body’s ability to fight it, which might in turn keep you stronger and –hopefully–keep you from having to fight both COVID-19 and influenza off in one go,” Mulligan said.

To find an immunization schedule for children birth to 18 years of age, click here.

To find an immunization schedule for adults 19 years of age and older.

For any further questions, contact Two Rivers Health Department at (888) 669-7154.