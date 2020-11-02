class="post-template-default single single-post postid-494647 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Aurora Co-Op elevator in Superior damaged

BY Bob Brogan | November 2, 2020
Superior, Neb. — An Aurora Co-Op grain elevator in Superior was damaged on Saturday.  According to a Facebook post, the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of an explosion at the Aurora East Elevator at approximately 4:15 p.m.

The Superior Volunteer Fire Department responded to deal with a fire that continued to burn. They were assisted by the Hardy, Byron and Nelson fire departments.

The Sheriff’s Office reported there were several injuries, but none serious. As of Sunday night, Highway 8 next to the elevator was reopened.

The Sheriff’s Office asked that motorists avoid the gravel road next to the elevator even if they see employees or first responders using it. They also ask people to not stop in the highway for pictures and to not sit along the highway and put lives in danger.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
