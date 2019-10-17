class="post-template-default single single-post postid-414596 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Authorities: At least 1 killed in Buffalo County crash

BY Associated Press | October 17, 2019
UPDATE: 11:33 AM

At approximately 7 a.m. Thursday morning, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and CHI Good Samaritan EMS were dispatched to a 2 vehicle injury accident on Coal Chute Rd.

These has been one confirmed fatality.

Preliminary investigation shows that a cement truck was traveling eastbound on Coal Chute was hit by a four door sedan traveling westbound on Coal Chute. The fatality is the driver of the sedan.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Kearney, Neb. — Authorities say at least one person has been killed and another injured in a Buffalo County collision.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday, just east of Kearney. Authorities say a cement truck and a car collided, blocking the roadway.

The names of those involved and other details haven’t been released.

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
