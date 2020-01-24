class="post-template-default single single-post postid-435740 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Authorities ID man killed in Lancaster County crash | KRVN Radio

Authorities ID man killed in Lancaster County crash

BY Associated Press | January 24, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Authorities ID man killed in Lancaster County crash

MALCOLM, Neb. (AP) – Officials have identified a man killed in a three-vehicle crash this week in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says
30-year-old Bryan Simpson, of Valparaiso, died in the Tuesday night crash.

Investigators say Simpson was drivinga sport utility vehicle southbound on Nebraska Highway 79 east of Malcolm when his SUV collided with a northbound
pickup truck. A car also hit Simpson’s SUV, which burst into flames. Simpson died at the scene. The drivers of the two other vehicles were treated for minor
injuries.

Officials say poor weather conditions may have been a factor in the crash.

 

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments