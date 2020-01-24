Authorities ID man killed in Lancaster County crash

MALCOLM, Neb. (AP) – Officials have identified a man killed in a three-vehicle crash this week in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says

30-year-old Bryan Simpson, of Valparaiso, died in the Tuesday night crash.

Investigators say Simpson was drivinga sport utility vehicle southbound on Nebraska Highway 79 east of Malcolm when his SUV collided with a northbound

pickup truck. A car also hit Simpson’s SUV, which burst into flames. Simpson died at the scene. The drivers of the two other vehicles were treated for minor

injuries.

Officials say poor weather conditions may have been a factor in the crash.