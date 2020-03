Red Cloud, Neb. — Authorities have identified two people who died after a fire erupted inside a house in south-central Nebraska.

Firefighters were sent Tuesday morning to the Red Cloud residence. A fire investigators say furniture had caught fire from smoking materials.

A man died at the scene. He was identified as 58-year-old Harold Kirkpatrick Jr. Authorities say a woman died later at Webster County Community Hospital. She’s been identified as 64-year-old Carla Blide.