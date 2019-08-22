Authorities say car driver died in collision with big rig

North Platte, Neb. — Authorities say a car driver died after colliding with a semitrailer south of North Platte.

The Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a two vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 83 (approximately five miles south of Lake Maloney) around 7am today. It was reported a passenger vehicle collided head on with a semi-truck. Deputies found the highway was completely blocked by the collision. Deputies pronounced the lone female driver of the passenger vehicle deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger of the semi-truck were uninjured.

Accident Reconstructionists from the Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol examined the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed the passenger vehicle was northbound passing another vehicle. The passenger car was traveling completely in the southbound lane and failed to yield or see the approaching semi-truck and collided. The weather at the time was extremely foggy; witness believed the accident was fog related. Drugs and Alcohol do not appear to be a factor. The Sheriff’s Office will not release names of the drivers out of respect for the families.