Schuyler, Neb. — Authorities say a man was accidentally killed while working on a truck in northeastern Nebraska.

The man was found when a worker arrived at the Faltys Enterprise shop in Schuyler around 7 a.m. Monday.

Police Chief Robert Farber identified the man as 46-year-old Jason Pokorny, of rural Schuyler. Farber says Pokorny didn’t work for the company but had permission to be working on a truck there.