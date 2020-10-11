Bacon endorsed by former rival, Democrat Brad Ashford

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon has scored a big endorsement from a former political rival who lost to him in 2016.

Former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, a Democrat, announced he will support Bacon in this year’s general election. Bacon is running against Democrat Kara Eastman in a competitive race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, encompassing the Omaha area. Ashford lost his seat to Bacon in 2016 after serving one term in Congress.

He released a statement announcing his endorsement minutes before a televised political debate between Bacon and Eastman.

Ashford, a former state lawmaker and Omaha mayoral candidate, has switched parties several times over the years and pitched himself as an independent-minded moderate.