Bacon Named Nebraska Farm Bureau “Friend of Agriculture”

LINCOLN, NEB. – U.S. Rep. Don Bacon has been designated a “Friend of Agriculture” by NEFB-PAC, Nebraska Farm Bureau’s political action committee. Bacon, who is seeking re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, received the designation based on a long-track record of support for Nebraska farm and ranch families, according to Nebraska Farm Bureau First Vice President Mark McHargue, who chairs the NEFB-PAC.

“Congressman Bacon clearly understands the importance of agriculture to our state’s economy and has demonstrated that time and again. Despite having a largely urban district, he’s made every effort to serve all his constituents, including farm families,” said McHargue. “Whether in Washington, D.C. or here at home, he consistently goes out of his way to meet with our members to keep on top of the issues that matter to them.”

As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Bacon proved instrumental in helping craft the 2018 Farm Bill that protected critical farm programs such as crop insurance, conservation programs, trade promotion programs, and agriculture research. Bacon has also demonstrated support for Nebraska’s livestock sector by advocating for mandatory funding in the farm bill for the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program to help address livestock disease issues.

Bacon has also been an ardent supporter of expanding markets for Nebraska agriculture products into the international marketplace, offering strong support for the passage of the United States – Mexico – Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“We are fortunate to have Congressman Bacon working in Washington, D.C. and we thank him not only for supporting farm and ranch families, but for helping give them a voice on key issues. We are pleased to designate him as a ‘Friend of Agriculture’ as he seeks re-election to represent the 2nd District,” said McHargue.