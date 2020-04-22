Ballots are hitting the mailboxes 11 Nebraska Counties

LINCOLN- Ballots will hit the mailboxes of 51,000 voters in 11 Nebraska counties and select precincts. These counties and precincts are by-mail-only locations. In accordance with Nebraska law, Secretary Evnen has approved certain counties with a population of less than 10,000 to vote by mail.

Voters elsewhere who would like an early mail-in ballot still have time. Their request must be received by 6:00 p.m. on May 1. Ballot requests received after that will not be processed.

“Nebraskans have responded with early vote by mail requests across the state,” stated Secretary Evnen. There have been 355,371 early ballot requests processed so far. Including the vote by mail counties and precincts whose ballots are being sent now, a total of 400,182 ballots are being sent so far. To date, 124,291 ballots have been returned.

Secretary Evnen encourages voters to return their ballots either by mail, by dropping the ballot in a secure ballot box located at their county building, or by giving the ballot to a trusted friend or trusted family member to mail or deliver. Ballots can be returned up to the close of the polls on May 12.

The polls will be open May 12 for those who would like to vote at the polls in Nebraska’s primary election. “We have taken measures to keep our poll workers and voters safe,” Secretary Evnen said. He added, “If you would like to become a poll worker, visit my website for information on how to contact your County Clerk or Election Commissioner.”

For more information, visit the Secretary of State website at https://sos.nebraska.gov/