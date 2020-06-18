class="post-template-default single single-post postid-468054 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Bankers say economy remains weak in rural parts of 10 states

BY Associated Press | June 18, 2020
Courtesy/Cody Sperl -- Heritage Bank, Aurora, Nebraska.

Omaha, Neb. — A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests the economy remains weak in those areas as the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the region.

The overall economic index for the region more than doubled to 37.9 in June from May’s 12.5, but it remained at a weak level. Survey organizers say any score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy, while a score above 50 suggests a growing economy.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said crop prices remain low, and more than one-third of the bankers survey expect that to be a significant challenge over the next year.

