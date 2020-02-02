BBB Offers Twelve $2,000 Scholarships to High School Seniors

By BBB In Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas Plains & SW Iowa.

BBB In Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas Plains & SW Iowa will be awarding Student of Integrity Award Scholarships of $2,000 to twelve high school seniors from its service area. Three scholarships will be given to students from: Metro Omaha/Southwest Iowa (Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties), Metro Lincoln/Greater Nebraska, South Dakota and The Kansas Plans (all counties in Kansas except Franklin, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte) and

The BBB Student of Integrity Awards in our service area were created in 2007 to recognize and nurture future ethical business leaders. Independent panels of judges from the academic and business communities in Omaha, Lincoln, Sioux Falls and Wichita select the scholarship recipients from their region who best demonstrate commitment to honesty and accountability inside and outside of the classroom.

The Application Guide with full details about the contest, the Application Form and the Recommendation Form can be downloaded by going to bbb.org/nebraska (students in Nebraska and Southwest Iowa), bbb.org/south-dakota (students in South Dakota) or bbb.org.kansas-plains (students in The Kansas Plains) and clicking on “Student of Integrity Award Scholarships.”

All application materials must be sent to the BBB, postmarked no later than Friday March 6, 2020. BBB’s offices are listed in the Application Guide.

If you have any questions about either of these contests, please call the BBB at 800-649-6814 #8526.

