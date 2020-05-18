Bee City USA Renews CCC’s Certification

(GRAND ISLAND, Neb.) – Bee City USA has renewed Central Community College’s Bee Campus USA certification for 2020 following a rigorous renewal application process.

This completed the efforts of CCC’s Bee Campus USA committee to accomplish this recertification, the facilitating committee for CCC’s efforts to engage the campus in enhancing pollinator habitat both on and off-campus.

Habitat loss, pesticide use, and climate change have led to declining pollinator populations around the world. Bee Campus USA, an initiative of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, brings campus communities together to sustain pollinators by creating and enhancing habitat, reducing pesticide use, and spreading awareness. Pollinators including bees, butterflies, moths, bats and hummingbirds are responsible for the reproduction of 85 percent of the world’s flowering plants and more than two-thirds of the world’s crop species.

“CCC is proud that its certification has been renewed by Bee City USA,” said Ben Newton, CCC director of environmental sustainability. “The renewal is especially rewarding because CCC’s Bee Campus status encompasses all of its campuses and centers, which feature pollinator gardens and on-site beehives. I especially credit CCC’s Bee Campus USA committee for its hard work in the renewal process.”

To see CCC’s annual report along with those of other campuses, visit http://beecityusa.org/annual-reports-campus-2019.

“As CCC moves into its third year of being a Bee Campus, there are many new opportunities for raising awareness of the vital role pollinators play in supporting our planet’s ecosystems and food systems,” said Newton

For more information about the nationwide work of Bee City USA visit www.beecityusa.org.