Before shooting off fireworks, learn about local restrictions

Lexington, Neb. — Some Nebraskans will choose to ring in the New Year with a bang. If that’s your way to celebrate, it’s good to know what the law is first.

State law only allows for fireworks to be sold between June 24 and July 5 or between December 28 and January 1. Local jurisdictions have the authority to be more restrictive. Always check with your local jurisdiction to find out what restrictions, if any, they may have on the dates fireworks may be sold.

A variety of fireworks may be sold across Nebraska; however, there are some restrictions. Fireworks sold at Nebraska stands must be legal in Nebraska. It is against the law to transport illegal fireworks into the state. For a full list of illegal fireworks, visit the Nebraska State Fire Marshal site.

Online : sfm.nebraska.gov/