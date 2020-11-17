Bellevue house fire victim identified, fire determined accidental

Bellevue, Neb. — State Fire Marshal investigators have ruled the cause of a fire early Saturday at a Bellevue residence was accidental resulting from smoking materials. Following an autopsy ordered by the Sarpy County Attorney, the victim has been identified as 40 year old Brian Glowen. Investigators say he died at the scene. Preliminary results indicate the cause of death was smoke inhalation related to the fire. Bellevue Fire Department went to the home at 4:18 a.m. and found the house engulfed in flames.

Responding agencies included the Bellevue Fire Department, the Papillion Fire Department, Offutt Fire and Rescue, the Omaha Fire Department, the Bellevue Police Department and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

The State Fire Marshal Agency has concluded its investigation.