Bennet volunteer firefighter injured fighting car fire

Bennet, Neb. — A Bennet volunteer firefighter is recovering after being injured while responding to a car fire east of Lincoln.

Bennet Rural Fire Department Chief Tim Norris tells station KLKN that an explosion from the car Sunday night injured 19-year-old Chad Peterson.

The force of the explosion knocked Peterson back and caused a mild concussion and bruises. He was treated at a Lincoln hospital.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion came from a 12-pack of club soda the car’s driver had placed on the gas pedal in an effort to free the car, which had become stuck in mud.

The fire started when the driver got out of the car to push it, and inadvertently locked herself out of the car.