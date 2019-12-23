class="post-template-default single single-post postid-428586 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Bertrand Librarian First in State to Receive 'I Love My Librarian' National Award

BY Austin Jacobsen | December 23, 2019
Bertrand Librarian First in State to Receive ‘I Love My Librarian’ National Award

 

Stephanie Dannehl, a school librarian and technology integration specialist, is one of only 10 librarians across the country to be selected for the prestigious I Love My Librarian Award.

Dannehl is the first ever Nebraska librarian to receive the honor. She was nominated and recognized for her leadership and commitment to transforming lives through education. Her nominator noted how Dannehl has brought innovative technology to the classroom, including mixed reality and 3D design.

Dannehl speaks with the Rural Radio Network about how her passion for bringing new opportunities to the classroom helps her students in a changing library environment:

She has developed a program to bring in Bertrand residents to serve as guest readers, and teaches students’ families new technology skills year-round.

Stephanie Dannehl, Bertrand Community Schools librarian and technology integration specialist, is the first Nebraskan to receive the I Love My Librarian award.

Dannehl also told the Rural Radio Network that she believes in new learning opportunities in the the school and inspiring students to find new work in creative fields:

The American Library Association (ALA) receives I Love My Librarian Award nominations from the general public that showcase the lasting contributions of dynamic librarians working in public, school, college, community college, and university libraries. This year, library users nationwide submitted 1,974 nominations detailing their favorite librarians.

This year’s award winners will each receive a $5,000 cash prize, a plaque, and a travel stipend to attend the I Love My Librarian Award ceremony in Philadelphia on Jan. 25, 2020.

The event can be viewed via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/AmericanLibraryAssociation/

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
