Bertrand librarian one of only 10 in the nation to win national public service honor

Stephanie Dannehl recognized with prestigious national public service honor

CHICAGO – Stephanie Dannehl, school librarian/tech integration specialist at Bertrand Community School, is one of only 10 librarians nationwide selected to receive an I Love My Librarian Award. The first-ever Nebraska librarian to receive the honor, she is recognized for her leadership and commitment to transforming lives through education.

Dannehl was nominated by a colleague who noted that she brings innovative technology to students, including mixed reality and 3D design, and engages the larger community in the learning process. She has developed a program to bring in Bertrand residents to serve as guest readers and also teaches students’ families new technology skills year-round.

Inspired to pursue her career path early in life when a librarian paid special attention to her as a child, Dannehl has paid it forward, making a difference in the lives of those who visit her library. She has also transformed the library itself, assisting in the design and planning of the library renovation.

Dannehl brings a new dimension to her state-of-the-art library through after-school STEM enrichment and education activities, which include using the 3D holographic image technology Hypervision, teaching students to make QR codes and creating 3D shapes using the Morphi app.

The American Library Association (ALA) receives I Love My Librarian Award nominations from the general public that showcase the lasting contributions of dynamic librarians working in public, school, college, community college and university libraries. This year library users nationwide submitted 1,974 detailing how their favorite librarians have gone above and beyond to improve community members’ lives.

Since the award’s inception in 2008, ALA has selected up to 10 librarians from a pool of hundreds of nominations. This year’s award winners will each receive a $5,000 cash prize, a plaque and a travel stipend to attend the I Love My Librarian Award ceremony in Philadelphia on Jan. 25, 2020, at 3 p.m. during ALA’s Midwinter Meeting & Exhibits. The event will be streamed via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/ AmericanLibraryAssociation/ .

Over the last decade, library supporters have shared more than 19,000 nominations detailing how librarians have gone above and beyond to connect them to information, educational opportunities and critical technology. Information regarding previous award winners, can be found on the I Love My Librarian website at http://www.ilovelibraries.org/ lovemylibrarian.

Carnegie Corporation of New York generously sponsors the I Love My Librarian Award. The New York Public Library and the New York Times are award co-sponsors. The ALA administers the award through ALA’s Communications and Marketing Office, which promotes the value of libraries and librarians.