Big game meetings scheduled across Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Big game meetings scheduled across Nebraska

BY Nebraska Game and Parks Commission | December 14, 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. – Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s public informational meetings this winter.

Meetings are scheduled in each Game and Parks district. Biologists will discuss big game harvest results and season structure and take questions on several topics, including big game management, depredation, permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases, among others.

All meetings begin at 7 p.m. local time.

The schedule is:

Jan. 7 – David City, David City Auditorium, 699 Kansas St.

Jan. 9 – Bennet, American Legion, 970 Monroe St.

Jan. 9 – Norfolk, Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.

Jan. 13 – Chadron, CSC Student Center, Scottsbluff Room, 400-450 E. 12th St.

Jan. 14 – Broken Bow, Custer County Fairgrounds-Extension Building, 44100 Memorial Dr.

Jan. 15 – Scottsbluff/Gering, Wildcat Hills Nature Center, 210615 Hwy. 71

Jan. 16 – Ogallala, Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, 1475 Hwy. 61 North

Jan. 16 – St. Paul, St. Paul Civic Center, 423 Howard Ave.

Persons who cannot attend a meeting can watch an online big game informational session at OutdoorNebraska.org.

