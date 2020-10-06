Big-name conservatives rally against Nebraska casino measure

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Some of the biggest conservative names in Nebraska politics are lining up against ballot measures to legalize casinos, which they

argue would fuel an increase in gambling addictions and related social problems.

Opponents of the legalization measure include Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, former Gov. Kay Orr and U.S. Rep. Tom Osborne, a former Nebraska football coach.

Voters will decide next month whether to allow casinos at state-licensed race tracks in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Columbus and South Sioux City.

In-person, early voting for the general election started Monday.