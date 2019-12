The 40th Annual Bike Ride Across Nebraska has announced its newly unveiled route for summer 2020.

Doug Scherlie, director of BRAN, says the route’s intention is to “give a new perspective of the state of Nebraska.” The route travels from Hemingford to Wahoo, and will run its course from June 7-13.

Doug Scherlie describes some of the challenges of the route:

The route is intended for all community members, families, and anyone looking to stay active or for a new perspective of Nebraska.