class="post-template-default single single-post postid-479211 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Birx: Tracking the coronavirus is a challenge in rural areas | KRVN Radio

Birx: Tracking the coronavirus is a challenge in rural areas

BY Associated Press | August 16, 2020
Home News Regional News
Birx: Tracking the coronavirus is a challenge in rural areas
Courtesy/ Nebraska Rural Living.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A top White House coronavirus official says federal officials need to figure out better ways to track the coronavirus in rural, sparsely populated areas where fewer people are getting tested.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said in Nebraska Friday that health officials are struggling at times to get a sense of how the virus is spreading outside metro areas.

aShe says people in rural areas are often more self-reliant and reluctant to get tested, and in some remote counties, one positive case can lead people to conclude that the virus is more widespread than it is.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: