Black Hills Energy shares safety and efficiency tips ahead of changing weather





Lincoln, Neb. — Oct. 10, 2019 — Across Nebraska, families are waking up to a nip in the air and snow in the forecast. Fall is officially here and cooler temperatures are upon us. As we pull jackets from the closet and visit the coffee shop for a favorite seasonal caffeinated beverage, it is also time to think about how to get your home ready for the season.

“Taking a few steps today as we see winter-like weather arriving will save your family money and provide peace of mind when temperatures dip,” said Black Hills Energy Nebraska Vice President Jeff Sylvester. “Black Hills Energy strives to be the safest energy company in the country, and we know this can be accomplished with the help of our customers.”

Black Hills Energy is recommending the following safety and efficiency tips for customers across Nebraska.

Ways to stay safe

Ensure your home is equipped with carbon monoxide detectors, and never use gas ranges, ovens or clothes dryers to heat your home.

Natural gas smells like rotten eggs for a reason. If your nose picks up this scent, immediately leave the area, and call 911 once you’re away from the site.

Wait for Black Hills Energy or emergency personnel to arrive before re-entering the building. Emergency personnel will let you know when it’s safe to return.

Never use a mobile phone, touch a light switch or start an engine while near a suspected gas leak.

Ways to reduce energy costs