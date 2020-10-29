(VIDEO) Blazing New Trails vehicle delivered to winner today

RRN/ Rodney Barwick(left) is the winner of the 2020 Chevrolet Trail Blazer given away on October 29, 2020 in KRVN Radio's annual giveaway called Blazing New Trails. Barwick is with his wife Joanne(center) and The River Morning Host Lana Greene(right) on the Barwick's rural Orleans residence.
Watch video of delivery here!
KRVN’s Blazing New Trails 2020 Chevrolet Blazer was delivered to the winner this afternoon in Orleans. Rodney Barwick registered at Ingram Feed and Seed in Franklin. The KRVN crew arrived as his rural residence where he raises Gelbvieh cattle as Barwick Gelbvieh.