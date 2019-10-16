Cozad, Neb. — A tire blew on a pickup pulling a utility van in the eastbound lanes of Interstate-80 about 4 miles west of Cozad causing the pickup to roll. The Nebraska State Patrol says there were no injuries reported in the Tuesday afternoon accident. Cozad Fire, Gothenburg Fire, Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Dawson County Communications assisted.
Blown tire causes rollover west of Cozad
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol. 10-15-19
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments