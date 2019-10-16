class="post-template-default single single-post postid-414327 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Blown tire causes rollover west of Cozad | KRVN Radio

Blown tire causes rollover west of Cozad

BY RRN | October 16, 2019
Home News Regional News
Blown tire causes rollover west of Cozad
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol. 10-15-19
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol. 10-15-19

Cozad, Neb. — A tire blew on a pickup pulling a utility van in the eastbound lanes of Interstate-80 about 4 miles west of Cozad causing the pickup to roll. The Nebraska State Patrol says there were no injuries reported in the Tuesday afternoon accident. Cozad Fire, Gothenburg Fire, Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Dawson County Communications assisted.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments