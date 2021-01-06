Bluffs Man Charged With Sex Trafficking of Minor; Child Enticement

A 23-year-old Scottsbluff man is being held on a $300,000 bond following more than a year long investigation into alleged sex trafficking of a minor.

Ramon Lozoya was arrested Monday on charges including: Sex Trafficking of a Minor (Class 1B Felony), Child Enticement via Electronic Communication Device (1D Felony), Distribution of a Controlled Substance (2A Felony), and Intentional Child Abuse- No Injury (3A Felony).

Court documents say the investigation began in the summer of 2019 after the foster parents of a 13-year-old girl found sexually explicit photos and videos on her phone.

During a search of the phone, police found Facebook messages between Lozoya and the girl about smoking ‘dabs’ and having sex. When officers interviewed the girl, she said that Lozoya always wanted sex and afterwards would give her dabs. She told investigators she had sex with Lozoya on five different occasions.

A warrant for Lozoya’s arrest was issued this week after authorities received Facebook data from a previous search warrant.

Court records show that bond has been set at $300,000 with a 10% provision, and he’s scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

If convicted on the Class 1B Felony charge of Sex Trafficking a Minor, Lozoya would be facing 20 years to life in prison.